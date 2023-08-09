At the same time, however, when the scene started to go viral, many people started sending images of the bear to Vincke’s son, who initially didn’t understand what was happening.

As you know, Baldur’s Gate 3 contains a sex scene with a bear (he’s a transformed druid, but so be it), which is causing quite a few problems for the son of Swen Vincke, the head of Larian Studios. After showing the scene a few weeks ago, during the last presentation event before the launch, a very rich production of dedicated memes began, which have done the game really good in terms of marketing.

Jailbird was the little bear…

In Baldur’s Gate 3, sex is serious business

“My son came up to me and said, ‘Dad, people are sending me so many pictures of bears of all kinds,'” Vincke explained, adding: “I wasn’t prepared for that. I’ve heard him say to people calling him ‘yes, I KNOW!'”

Actually the sex scene with the bear is not the only one of its kind in Baldur’s Gate 3, which has no problem representing the sexuality of its characters, a feature much appreciated by those who love love stories in video games, especially in role-playing games. In particular Larian Studios took this aspect of Dungeons & Dragons very seriously, as explained by Vincke himself.

“Of course we wanted to create a scene that people would talk about, but we also wanted to show that this is a cinematic game, with deep characters. The bear is a druid and has a history. He has lived for hundreds of years and part of his life he’s been through it with bears, and that’s where the bear thing comes in. When you start thinking about it, it becomes interesting to wonder what living with bears has meant to him, right? Because there are some horny bears in the world too. “

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available for PC, with the PS5 version releasing on September 6, 2023 and the Xbox version likely in 2024.