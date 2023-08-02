It is no coincidence that Larian Studios used the famous scene from bear sex to generate the general interest in respect of Baldur’s Gate 3because it seems that the “horniness” is a bit of a feature of the RPG in question, as confirmed by an author.

The senior writer John Corcoranwho is working on the story and the narrative parts of Baldur’s Gate 3, reported on Twitter that the famous scene with the bear is practically only the tip of the iceberg of what we will be able to find within the game.

“I’ve spent the last week doing final tests on some story arcs romantics bonded to mates and…damn, I’m still amazed at how hot this game is,” wrote Corcoran, but using the term “horny,” which precisely means sexual arousal.

“The bear is nothing compared to what you have yet to see,” added the writer of Larian, hinting who knows what stories of passion between characters, wild beasts, supernatural creatures and garden animals.