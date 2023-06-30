See also GameStop, Advent Calendar: Need for Speed ​​Unbound and F1 22 among the December 14 offers

Vincke stressed, however, that Larian expects players will approach Baldur’s Gate 3 differently from one another, so the experience will vary a lot. “There are different ways to play, right?”. Vincke said. “We’ve seen it with [Divinity: Original Sin 2] and it will be no different in this case. People who are going to play multiplayer will take a year, a year and a half. They will do their regular play sessions, like D&D.”

“Between 75 and 100 hours, that’s what we’re seeing,” Vincke said. “It’s not about doing everything, just a playthrough. There will be people who will cross that threshold, those who want to do everything. Probably will reach 200 hours , I believe. On average we’re seeing people tackling the game taking 75 to 100 hours.”

Larian Studios has revealed how long a game of Baldur’s Gate 3 on average: let’s talk about a number of hours between 75 and 100 . The information comes from an interview between the head of the team – Swen Vincke – and IGN USA.

Baldur’s Gate 3 can be easily paused

It is also important to note that Baldur’s Gate 3 is divided into large blocks with transitions that move players from one chapter to another, just like in the original Baldur’s Gate. These transition points offer natural stop/start moments for players who want to pause Baldur’s Gate 3 in favor of another game (one immediately thinks of Starfield, which arrives a month later).

“There will be times when you can say, ‘You know what? I stop here and try something else“, and then I’ll take it back. It’s big enough,” Vincke said.

Additionally, even after completing a playthrough players may feel compelled to start a new game of Baldur’s Gate 3, Vincke suggested. “It has a huge amount of replayability because there are so many ways to do things. I think people will replay it often. We have an insane amount of classes, subclasses, races and subraces. in a month. You’ll play it piece by piece. Maybe you’ll play with a friend in multiplayer – we also have drop-in / drop-out multiplayer. There are many ways to play.”

“We have seen that even with [Divinity: Original Sin 2] people have been playing for years. There are still a lot of people who play Divinity: Original Sin 2 and keep discovering new things. Baldur’s Gate 3 is significantly larger, with many more levels of depth. I don’t think you’ll be done in a month, that’s what I’m saying.”

Finally, we remind you that the release date on PC has been brought forward.