Through a post on Steam, Larian Studios shared everything we can expect from the seventh patch for Baldur’s Gate 3. Although there is still some time before his release, as he arrives in September, they wanted to give a sneak peek of the changes that will come with him.

One of the elements that will receive the most improvement in Baldur’s Gate 3 is split screen. The arrival of the seventh patch will implement a new dynamic split screen. This means that it will split when players are far away from each other, but will join together when they are very close.

They also made improvements to honour mode to give creatures new legendary actions, and added new cinematics for those who want to play through their playthroughs as totally evil. These will supposedly give a more spectacular ending to those who decide to go down the path of villainy.

Source: Larian Studios.

Finally the seventh patch of Baldur’s Gate 3 will add mod support to the game. So players will now have the freedom to make crazy creations. Like recreating the first Shrek movie or having CJ explore this fantasy world. What do you think of the new features in this new patch?

What is Baldur’s Gate 3 about?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an RPG title that borrows heavily from the popular board game Dungeons and Dragons. Here we control a character who must find a way to get a mindflayer egg out of his head before it hatches. Of course this opens the way to a huge adventure with hundreds of paths to take and companions to meet.

At the time it was very well received for its narrative complexity. This is because there are thousands of choices in the game that can take us down very different paths. Its success with audiences and critics was such that it won several game of the year awards in 2023. Will they give it a chance?

