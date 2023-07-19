Yesterday’s statement by Larian Studio about ben’s presence caused a sensation 17,000 different endings in Baldur’s Gate 3but the matter was further explained and clarified by Adam Smithwho is primarily responsible for the narrative in the game.

As was easily understood, the number does not refer precisely to the amount of different endings that can be reached in Baldur’s Gate 3, rather to the amount of possible variations that you can go through in the story to get to the ending.

Basically, “You will come to the same pointbut what happens before you get there can be very different” from one game to another, explained Smith. In essence, it is the application of the principle of “branching narrative” that is typical of classic RPGs.

In the case of Baldur’s Gate 3, there would therefore be 17,000 possible combinations to build your own story, which will probably be different from many others. However, this does not seem to mean that there are actually that many different endings from each other.

The count is about the total amount of changes and permutations that the narrative can receive based on the choices made by the players: these can concern the fact of facing a quest instead of another, tackling it in one way instead of another or meeting a character and inserting him in the party or not.