A coordinated action between Larian Studios and Microsoft should have solved the big problem of disappearance of saves For Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox Series X|Sthrough two updates combined on the front of the game and console.
As reported by a post by Larian on
A patch should therefore be available in these hours for Baldur's Gate 3 for Xbox Series
Two parallel updates
We still can't say whether this question completely resolves the problem, but that would be the intention. In particular, it is interesting to note how Microsoft has moved by directly publishing a system updates for Xbox Series X|S, which should stabilize the situation.
As reported in Larian's post, it is advisable to carry out manually the system update to Xbox, in order to reduce waiting times and carry it out immediately as soon as it becomes available.
The problem of disappearing saves, or the inability to save, seems to be related in some way to loading in cloud of these, which on Xbox happens practically automatically for all the titles in the users' library.
Something of the sort had also emerged for other titles such as Starfield and Dead Space, according to what some users reported, and it could be linked to the amount of data stored on the cloud, although it is not clear what exactly happened.
We remind you that Baldur's Gate 3 was made available on Xbox Series
#Baldur39s #Gate #save #problem #Xbox #update #game #console
Leave a Reply