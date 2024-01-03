













It was through Reddit where several players began to make these problems known. It's always the same situation, when recording clips of the nude scenes of Baldur's Gate 3, These are automatically uploaded to Xbox servers and cause accounts to be banned.

The reason for the ban is that these clips break with Xbox regulations, which stipulate that no nudity can be uploaded. However, users are not uploading nudes as such, but rather just their clips from the video game.

This has already caused a sort of debate to arise regarding the freedom we have when purchasing games, not only Baldur's Gate 3. Since users cannot record scenes from a game they purchased, the question arises as to how much ownership they actually have of these products.

What is Baldur's Gate3 about?

Baldur's Gate 3 is a fantasy adventure that takes place in the world of Dungeons and Dragons. Here we take control of an adventurer who, after receiving a baby mindflayer in his head, goes in search of a way to remove it. Which begins a huge, epic adventure full of side quests and many paths to take.

Source: Larian Studios.

Even before its release, the sexual scenes caused interest. This is because Larian Studios made an effort to make them realistic, plus there are many options in terms of couples. Now it seems that these scenes will once again be the topic of conversation.

