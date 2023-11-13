Continued Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with seven nominations, also in the running for the first game of the year.

Baldur’s Gate 3 And Alan Wake 2 they have accumulated eight nominations each The Game Awards 2023 and turned out to be the two most nominated games for the various categories. Note that both are up for the game of the year award.

A difficult year

The first statistics of the TGA 2023

The first statistics from The Game Awards 2023 have emerged after the publication of all the nominations.

Also very good were Hi-Fi Rush, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which collected five nominations each. Cyberpunk 2077 and Final Fantasy XVI follow with four nominations and Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6 with two nominations.

As already underlined, among the most notable exclusions Starfield certainly stands out, which not only was not nominated for the game of the year award, but does not even appear in the statistics of the most nominated. In short, Bethesda’s game impressed much less than one might have expected, at least those who selected the titles.

Who will win? To find out, all you have to do is wait for the night of the awards ceremony, i.e. 7 December 2023.