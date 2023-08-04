Remaining in the Bethesda house, Baldur’s Gate 3 instantly beat even the peak of contemporary players of Skyrim on Steam , equal to 287,411. Obviously this is not an entirely fair comparison, as Steam has grown enormously over the years, but nevertheless it allows you to understand the magnitude of the success of the game from Larian Studios.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a big hit on Steam. The game – at the time of writing – boasts a peak of contemporary players equal to 544,829 (and goes up regularly). In the first hours it had reached a peak of 472,136 users, but the new number, although not exaggeratedly greater, makes it a new record: it surpassed even Fallout 4 whose peak was 472,962.

The other issues of Baldur’s Gate 3

As we had already reported, Baldur’s Gate 3 is not a success only compared to old games. The RPG is in fact the 11th best game – always in terms of maximum peak of contemporary players – on Steam ever, immediately behind Apex Legends (which is free to play). Just talking about RPGs, is the third best of Steam history, behind only Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring.

Speaking of 2023, Baldur’s Gate 3 is instead the second, behind only Hogwarts Legacy which, however, boasts a record equal to 879,300 concurrent players. However, let us remember that the weekend is about to arrive and it is usually the moment during which the greatest number of players dedicates time to video games: it is not impossible that Baldur’s Gate 3 gets a new record between Saturday and Sunday.

However, all this will have to be compared with Starfield, which seems to be ready to break every record on Steam since it was already among the most booked in June.