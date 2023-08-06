We already knew that highly-anticipated D&D role-player Baldur’s Gate 3 was doing well on Steam – it had racked up an impressive player peak of more than 472,000 people in its first day on sale – but it’s now one of Steam’s most-successful games ever.

According to SteamDB, as of this morning (Sunday 6th August) Baldur’s Gate 3 has broken into Steam’s top ten most played games. It has amassed a staggering 712,281 concurrent players, becoming Steam’s ninth biggest game ever in terms of concurrent player counts.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Baldur’s Gate 3 Review – Baldur’s Gate 3 PC Gameplay Review No Spoilers.Watch on YouTube

That means Baldur’s Gate 3 has now eclipsed the concurrent Steam player peaks for games like Valheim, Goose Goose Duck, and Respawn’s Apex Legends.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is also currently the second-most played game of the last 24 hours, behind only Steam stalwart CS:GO.

We’re taking our time getting our Baldur’s Gate 3 review together as it’s such a big game, and access to its full launch version came late. In the meantime, if you are ready to get started, we’ve got a set of beginner and advanced tips for playing Baldur’s Gate 3 to pass on.