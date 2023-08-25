Larian Studios had already announced that Baldur’s Gate 3 would have supported the cross-savebut apparently this system will be extended to include all platforms, that is, it will be possible transfer saves between PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S totally.
“For the avoidance of doubt, Xbox will certainly support the cross-save function but this not only between Xbox and PC, but also between Xbox and PS5, thanks to the Larian’s account system“explained the usual Michael Douse, director of publishing at Larian Studios.
Additionally, players will be able to sync their save from one platform to another using their Larian account and then play the game while remaining offline.
Baldur’s Gate 3 on all platforms in 2023, with cross-save
The clarification came shortly after the announcement that Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to Xbox in 2023. thus reducing the delay which was initially intended for Microsoft consoles.
The situation has changed following a new agreement reached with Microsoft’s Phil Spencer, which provides for the removal (it is not clear whether definitive or not) of the split screen on Xbox Series Swhose implementation was apparently causing problems for Larian.
In the meantime, the first big extended patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 has been released, with the game that will also be updated on PS5 on September 6th and later on Xbox Series X|S, therefore with support for total cross-save between all platforms .
#Baldurs #Gate #save #transfer #PS5 #Xbox #Series
Leave a Reply