Larian Studios had already announced that Baldur’s Gate 3 would have supported the cross-savebut apparently this system will be extended to include all platforms, that is, it will be possible transfer saves between PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S totally.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Xbox will certainly support the cross-save function but this not only between Xbox and PC, but also between Xbox and PS5, thanks to the Larian’s account system“explained the usual Michael Douse, director of publishing at Larian Studios.

Additionally, players will be able to sync their save from one platform to another using their Larian account and then play the game while remaining offline.