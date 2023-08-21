Over the weekend, Baldur’s Gate 3 it exceeded 800,000 again contemporary players , reaching a peak of 813,288. He didn’t come close to his record of 875,343 concurrent players, but he also showed he’s standing losing far fewer players than other single player titles. The comparison with Hogwarts Legacy is immediately worth making, which is slightly above it in terms of the number of contemporary players. Well, the results are merciless for the Avalanche title.

Big numbers

Baldur’s Gate 3 players continue to be many

For the period from the launch, which took place on August 3, 2023, to August 17, 2023, the graphs of SteamDB show a very moderate downward curve regarding the peaks of contemporary players of Baldur’s Gate 3. Usually single player games lose access much more quickly.

For example, in a comparable time frame Hogwarts Legacy went from its peak of 879,308 concurrent players to one of 527,849. They are always very many, but the drop is very sudden compared to that of Baldur’s Gate 3, which evidently gives players more reasons to return to play.

However, Elden Ring of FromSoftware did better, which in a comparable period of time saw its maximum peak grow, and then suddenly drop in the following weeks.

In short, we are still talking about three very successful titles, so it is normal that they have some peculiarities.

For the rest, we remind you that Baldur’s Gate 3 is available for PC, with the PS5 version which will be released on September 6, 2023 and the Xbox one in the following months, probably in 2024.