Announced at Panel from Hell, the much sought after class of the Barbarian is finally coming up Baldur’s Gate 3 with Patch 7 of the RPG in Early Access.

The new update also adds new features, changes and bug fixes.

Like all classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, the Barbarian has two subclasses, based on those found in the fifth edition Dungeons & Dragons Player’s Handbook: Berserker and Wildheart.

Improvised melee and throwing weapons also make their debut in Patch 7. You will now be able to use environmental items such as barrels and chairs against enemies as weapons. You will even be able to use the enemies themselves as weapons

The user interface has also received a significant overhaul, which should make it more readable and easier.

Finally, Larian expects Baldur’s Gate 3 to come out of Early Access in 2023.

Source: PCGamesN.