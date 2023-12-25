It should be noted that the two actors played Frodo and Sam respectively The Lord of the Rings making them particularly suitable for a fantasy role-playing session.

The video, titled “An Unexpected Adventure”, portrays a multiplayer session carried out on Baldur's Gate 3 by the strange trio in question, who apparently really enjoy playing together.

Baldur's Gate 3 is the protagonist of a curious video published in these hours by Larian Studios, which portrays the actors Elijah Wood and Sean Astin playing a session of the RPG with team leader Swen Vincke.

Passionate players

Baldur's Gate 3, an image of the game

Furthermore, it seems that they are all quite at ease in the situation, evidently with shared foundations between the three regarding the fact of participating in an RPG session, with a notable enthusiasm that generates truly unmissable scenes.

We can thus see Elijah Wood let himself be dragged with great impetus into the Dark Urge, demonstrating a dark side somewhat unpredictable for the actor, which also shocks his friend/colleague who, in the video, is amazed at the cruelty that his friend is willing to commit.

Also note the direct reference to The Lord of the Rings when Astin defeats the Phase Spider Matriarch in Baldur's Gate 3 and proudly states: “I killed the big spider… again. Not per say,” clearly referring to the Sam vs. Shelob scene.

In short, a video that deserves to be watched and a sort of Christmas present from Larian Studios, shot shortly after the conclusion of The Game Awards and the conquest of the game of the year title.