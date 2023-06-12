During the PC Gaming Show 2023 a new video of Baldur’s Gate 3during which Larian Studios offered an in-depth look at the namesake main metropolis of the game, which according to the promises of the studio will offer an interaction never seen before in a video game.

In the cutscene we learn that the city is divided into three main areas: the suburbs, the upper city inhabited by the nobility and the lower city where we will find the worst scoundrels. All three zones are seamlessly connected to each other.

“There are crowds walking everywhere,” says creative director Swen Vincke. “You can talk to pretty much anyone, and they react to every single thing. It’s very much alive in that sense.”

“We worked on it almost like a painting,” says designer Anna Guxens. “You start with a sketch, a very simple line, and then you start adding layers.”

A cute was also shown Baldur’s Gate 3 parody animated shortcreated by the well-known YouTube channel Mashed, which shows us an ironic perspective on the adventures of the characters in the game.

We remind you that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be available from August 31st on PC and PS5.

The PC Gaming Show is the summer event organized by PC Gamer with lots of news for PC players and more, given that many of the games shown will also arrive on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo platforms. You will find all the announcements and news of this and all the other summer events in our hub of the Multiplayer.it Summer of Games 2023.