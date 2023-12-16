Digital Foundry published a video analysis of Xbox Series X and S versions Of Baldur's Gate 3 arrived last week, comparing it to the PS5 version, now in a better state than at launch thanks to numerous corrective patches. The verdict for the porting to Xbox Series

As mentioned at the beginning, the version PS5 received numerous patches after launch and analysis by Digital Foundry, which substantially improved framerate stability, especially in act 3 of Baldur's Gate 3 where the worst problems were reported.

The porting for Xbox Series it is very similar to the one for PS5. In Quality mode we therefore find 1440p resolution and 30 fps, solid even in the most frenetic situations. In that Performance we go up to 60 fps with 1080p resolution, with the framerate stable in most cases, but there is no shortage of cases in which slowdowns and stuttering can be noticed, especially in Act 3. Finally, in the cooperative mode the resolution is of 1440p with framerate locked at 30 fps.

The differences between PS5 and Xbox Series they concern some small details that are practically irrelevant, such as the slightly higher ground on Xbox, and more pronounced tearing on PS5. On the image quality side, on the Xbox Series However, it is worth noting that unlike the PS5 version, the Xbox Series