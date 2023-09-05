ElAnalistaDeBits offers us a new one video analysisthis time dedicated to PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3in which we can see a comparison with the PC one and find out the details on resolution and frame rate on the Sony console.

As explained by the tech enthusiast, on PS5 Baldur’s Gate 3 offers two graphic presets. The quality mode presents a dynamic resolution on average stable at 1440p and a locked framerate at 30 fps. That performance, on the other hand, features the same resolution, but upscaled from 972 – 1080p, and aims for 60fps.

The youtuber added that in the performance mode the framerate fails to remain stable at 60 fps on all occasions, but in general it has never recorded significant drops once the 1,002,000 patch is installed. Additionally, this preset has lower quality foliage, ambient occlusion, and shadow resolution.

On the contrary, the quality mode at 30 fps currently appears more problematic as it presents stuttering phenomena, which hopefully will be resolved with patches. According to ElAnalistaDeBits the PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3 is comparable to the medium / high settings of the PC onewhich clearly is globally superior as long as you have hardware that is up to par.