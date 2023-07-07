Larian Studios has released a new trailer Of Baldur’s Gate 3short but intense, which offers us a taste of some new locations and some of the love scenes that we will be able to experience in the game as our character.

The video was presented on the occasion of the “Panel From Hell” livestream which is taking place in these minutes. For the occasion, among other things, there was also a more in-depth discussion of theeditor for creating our characterwhich will have some interesting although perhaps not entirely new options.

For example, there is the Maturity Slider to adjust age, it will be possible to donate freckles to our alter ego and adjust their intensity, opt for heterochromia (for example irises colored in a different way) and vitiligo spots. It will also be possible to modify specific physical traits of some races, such as the color of the horns, scales and so on.