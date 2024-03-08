Update 1,006,500 Of Baldur's Gate 3 is now available on PC and PlayStation, and is a minor update that fixes some crashes experienced by players.
According to Larian Studios, this update fixes some crash that some Baldur's Gate 3 players were experiencing in crowded areas of the game.
That's all that's been said about Update 1,006,500. We also remind you that Hotfix 21 has recently been published.
Baldur's Gate 3, our review
In our review of Baldur's Gate 3 we explain that it is an extraordinary RPG, and represents the definitive consecration of Larian as the “new” great backbone of the genre. It is an amazing digital transposition of Dungeons & Dragons, capable of transmitting emotions and offering possibilities that we would have believed we could only find in the best games around the table in the company of a master.”
