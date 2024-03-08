Update 1,006,500 Of Baldur's Gate 3 is now available on PC and PlayStation, and is a minor update that fixes some crashes experienced by players.

According to Larian Studios, this update fixes some crash that some Baldur's Gate 3 players were experiencing in crowded areas of the game.

That's all that's been said about Update 1,006,500. We also remind you that Hotfix 21 has recently been published.