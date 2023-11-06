It seems like a new, extreme, difficulty level is coming up Baldur’s Gate 3. Call “Honor Mode“, will represent a real challenge for those players who find the mode “Tactician” all too simple.

The arrival of this new difficulty level may have been the appearance of a new trophy for the version GOG Of Baldur’s Gate 3. This new objective, highlighted by Reddit user W0lferino93, requires completing the main story by playing “Honor Mode“. At the moment, however, this trophy is unattainable, because the new difficulty level is not playable. Even players who had completed 100% of the trophies were currently “demoted” to 98%.

Other users have pointed out how the “Honor Mode” is also present in Divinity: Original Sin 2, also produced by Larian, and they focused on the high degree of difficulty that this would bring with it. This new modality would be even more difficult than “Tactician Mode” currently present in Baldur’s Gate 3, in which it is possible to have only one save file per run, which is automatically deleted if the entire party dies. Are you ready to face the game in this new, terrible mode?