YouTuber eli_handle_b․wav did another one of his own, slipping Frank Raynolds in a video by Baldur's Gate 3. For those who don't know him, Reynolds is a character from the sitcom “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia”, played by the great Danny DeVito.
The series is about four friends who decide to run a pub together in Philadelphia. Too bad they are do-nothing, selfish and dishonest. Frank Reynolds joined the series in the second season. He is the father of two of the protagonists, a much worse guy than them. DeVito was so masterful in playing him that he transformed him into an iconic character.
But now be careful, because the video by eli_handle_b․wav contains big previews about Baldur's Gate 3. We recommend you watch it only if you have finished it or if you are not interested in knowing advanced events.
Video
As you can see, eli_handle_b․wav managed the miracle of making Reynolds and his jokes fit perfectly into the world of Baldur's Gate 3, so much so that it almost makes you want to ask Larian Studios to transform him into a player character.
Incidentally, eli_handle_b․wav is the same one who put the Grinch in The Witcher 3, Dr. Evil in Fallout 4, and Austin Powers in Cyberpunk 2077, to name a few of his other videos. This one with Reynolds is not his first video of Baldur's Gate 3: three months ago he put the penguins of Madagascar in it, while last month the protagonist of American Psycho. It's not even the first time he's used Reynolds, who he had already featured in The Last of Us. In fact we advise you to follow the his channelbecause he really does great work.
