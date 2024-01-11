YouTuber eli_handle_b․wav did another one of his own, slipping Frank Raynolds in a video by Baldur's Gate 3. For those who don't know him, Reynolds is a character from the sitcom “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia”, played by the great Danny DeVito.

The series is about four friends who decide to run a pub together in Philadelphia. Too bad they are do-nothing, selfish and dishonest. Frank Reynolds joined the series in the second season. He is the father of two of the protagonists, a much worse guy than them. DeVito was so masterful in playing him that he transformed him into an iconic character.

But now be careful, because the video by eli_handle_b․wav contains big previews about Baldur's Gate 3. We recommend you watch it only if you have finished it or if you are not interested in knowing advanced events.