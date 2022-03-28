TO Baldur’s Gate 3 they work approx 400 people divided into seven different studios, many more than initially planned, according to what was declared by the founder and CEO of Larian Studios, Swen Vincke.

In an interview with PC Gamer, Vincke explains that in the course of construction Larian Studios realized that Baldur’s Gate 3 was too ambitious a project for the staff available. So there were two solutions, downsizing it or hiring new employees.

“We thought we had it all figured out. We also estimated how big we should have gotten to be as a studio,” says Vincke.

“I never expected us to be 400 people to make Baldur’s Gate 3. Nobody expected it. But it’s literally what we needed to do it. We had a choice. There was a moment when we started to understand what we had to do. do to make this game. We thought we understood. Then we really understood. And we had two choices: we could scale Baldur’s Gate 3 or we could increase the number of employees. And so we decided to get bigger. ”

Baldur’s Gate 3

As mentioned at the beginning, the 400 people working with Larian Studios on Baldur’s Gate are divided into seven different studios around the world. Larian’s headcount is currently approx 10 times higher to the one that had made Divinity Original Sin in 2014, while during the height of work on the sequel the studio was made up of only 150 people.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently in development for PC and Google Stadia with the ability to play it in early access. Version 1.00 is expected to launch sometime in 2023, according to Vincke’s statements last month.