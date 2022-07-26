David Warner, who played Baldur’s Gate 2 villain Jon Irenicus, has died at the age of 80.

Born in Manchester in 1941, Warner developed a prolific acting career that stretched across seven decades and spanned film, television, stage and video games.

On the big screen, Warner starred in movies such as Titanic, The Omen and Mary Poppins Returns. In 1981, he won an Emmy for his role as him in the historical epic Masada.

In the world of video games, Warner portrayed Baldur’s Gate villain Jon Irenicus twice, reprising the role for 2016’s new expansion to the series Siege of Dragonspear.

Warner was also the voice of Morpheus in Fallout, and in Star Trek: Klingon Academy returned to his big screen role of Chancellor Gorkon, from Star Trek 6: The Undiscovered Country.

Warner passed away this week from a cancer-related illness, BBCNews reported.

image credit roy lewis.