The development studio Beamdog has revealed the names of the two winners of the contest Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2: Enhanced Edition which has as a reward the addition of its own portrait in games. These are Ashley Rich and Andrew Lim, who we can see in the image below.

Both portraits will be redrawn by Mike Sass, the author of character portraits for both games.

The two winners also described their characters. Ashley Rich’s is called Feldy (Feldspar) is a human rogue of the merchants’ guild who deals with jewels: Andrew Lim’s is a human barbarian of the Uthgardt Bear tribe, who fights to protect his people.

Mike Sass, who as mentioned will take care of transforming the portraits of the two to insert them in the game, sent a letter of congratulations to both, declaring himself happy to see a flashback towards Dungeons & Dragonsbetween new games and films: “We are happy that a loyal community has formed around the Baldur’s Gate games and that we are collaborating to keep the series alive.”

Sass then revealed that hundreds of portraits were sent for the competition, which was announced several months ago. The winners were chosen by him and the Beamdog developers for their uniqueness and for how they managed to surprise everyone.