The tension does not cease between Podemos and Sumar just three days before the deadline to present the electoral lists for 23-J. The purple ones accused this Monday at the last minute of Compromís, Más Madrid and Catalunya en Comú of “vetoing” the formation in their territories. The leader of the Valencian coalition, Joan Baldoví, came out this morning to respond emphatically that his party “has never vetoed anyone.”

“There are three territories, where there are three political forces that are openly saying ‘with Podemos, no’: Madrid, the Valencian Community and Catalonia,” said the former leader of Podemos last night – in the morning Iglesias had already charged Yolanda Díaz, accusing her of »vetoes« and »humiliation« to the purple ones-.

The leader of the Valencian coalition has demanded “respect” and a “good attitude” to negotiate with discretion and has been surprised by the knowledge that Iglesias has regarding the state of negotiations between the different formations. “We are negotiating bilaterally with Sumar and I am surprised that Mr. Pablo Iglesias knows the content of the negotiations that we are having. We have never banned anyone. What we do is propose a series of conditions that are the same with which we negotiated with Podemos in 2015 and 2016″,

In addition to Compromís, Iglesias also alluded yesterday to Más Madrid and Catalunya en Comú as the other two forces that veto the presence of the purple formation on the lists of their territories. Something that they flatly deny from both political spaces.

ERC-We can



ERC was forced during the morning to deny information that it was negotiating with Podemos a joint list for the general elections. Sources of the commons thus assured it this morning. A supposed plan B of the purples to the agreement with Sumar that from the formation led by Oriol Junqueras they categorically deny.