Peaceful negotiations with Ukraine are possible only on Moscow’s terms and after achieving the set goals of the special operation, Governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo said on December 16.

“If there are negotiations, then on our terms <...> Therefore, there can be only one condition on our part: complete, absolutely complete surrender, demilitarization, return of all those territories that were originally Russian,” he said in an interview “RIA News”.

Baldo also pointed out that the conditions set in advance are not negotiations and are not needed by Russia. He recalled the Minsk negotiations, which only stretched out time and gave NATO countries the opportunity to arm and train the Ukrainian military.

Earlier, on December 7, First Deputy Assistant to the US President for National Security Jonathan Feiner said that Washington intends to ensure that Moscow enters into negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict on terms favorable to Kyiv at the end of 2024. The conditions, he said, should not only be beneficial to Ukraine, but also meet the requirements of the UN Charter in terms of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called such an intention “absolutely unrealistic.” The Russian Foreign Ministry, in turn, considered this statement “another rubbish.”

Prior to this, on December 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov forwarded the question of the possibility of a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine to its President Vladimir Zelensky. He recalled that the Ukrainian side had a chance to resolve the situation politically in March and April 2022, immediately after the start of the special operation.

On November 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin once again recalled that Moscow has never abandoned peace negotiations on Ukraine. The head of state also emphasized that any military action is always a tragedy, and indicated that “we must think about how to stop this tragedy.”

The last round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul on March 29, 2022. They lasted about three hours. Later, Kyiv officially abandoned contacts with Moscow. On October 4 of the same year, Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Putin.