An attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) to advance in the Kherson region will be doomed to failure. The governor of the region, Vladimir Saldo, announced this on September 30.

He suggested that the enemy would try to take various actions to escalate tension.

“There is probably more noise and more information in all of this than there are actually opportunities. Therefore, this whole attempt is doomed to failure,” he told reporters.

At the same time, the day before, on September 29, it became known that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky agreed with representatives from the United States and Great Britain on a plan for a new offensive by Ukraine and the seizure of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. For these purposes, in particular, a large group of marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is concentrated in the Nikolaev region to cross the Dnieper River.

However, already on September 30, formations of the Dnepr group of troops stopped an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to land on Bolshoi Potemkin Island near Kherson. The group eliminated the drone control center and killed four Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.