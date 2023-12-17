The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out a specifically assigned task: to destroy the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station as a transport hub. To do this, the Ukrainian military launched missile strikes at one point over a long period of time. The governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, announced this on December 18.

“During the special operation, during the hostilities that took place on the territory of the Kherson region, the Kakhovka dam was subjected to constant shelling, because both road, railway, and land routes passed through its structures. And there was also a sluice facility intended for the passage of ships from the Kakhovka reservoir to the lower part of the Dnieper. Therefore, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had a specific task: to bring it to such a state that it would cease to serve as a road and railway transport hub, and to destroy it,” said Saldo “RIA News”.

As the agency’s interlocutor noted, the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station by Ukrainian militants is “the greatest crime” that disrupted the ecological balance in the region.

According to Saldo, Ukrainian Armed Forces militants tried for a long time to destroy the dam with HIMARS missiles and cannon artillery. The governor said that the critical blow occurred on the night of June 6, when the impact site could not withstand the load.

“And then, along with the release of water from the Kakhovskoye reservoir, the turbine room of the hydroelectric power station and all those technical facilities that served the dam and the Kakhovskoye reservoir were destroyed,” concluded Saldo.

At the end of November, Saldo announced that the elimination of the main consequences of flooding after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station by Ukrainian troops had been completed. More than 185 million rubles of financial assistance were paid to citizens affected by the flooding and relatives of the victims.

Earlier, at the end of August, Saldo, at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, noted that all communications destroyed as a result of the breakthrough at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station had been restored in the Kherson region. According to him, thanks to the work done, people began to return to the region.

The Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station breakthrough occurred on June 6. As a result of the terrorist attack committed by Ukrainian nationalists, an uncontrolled discharge of water began. Subsequently, dozens of settlements, including Kherson and Novaya Kakhovka, were almost completely flooded. The number of victims reached 175, 59 people died. About 9 thousand residents were evacuated to safe places.

Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station is the sixth and lowest station on the Dnieper. It closes the Dnieper cascade. The waters of the Kakhovka reservoir feed the arid areas of the Kherson region and the Crimean peninsula.