The opportunity to restore the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP), which was destroyed by missile strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), exists; modern technologies and preserved documents will help with this. The governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, announced this on December 18.

“The design documentation for the Kakhovskaya Dam has mostly been preserved in the archives of Moscow institutes, <...> you can start from it and rely on modern conditions, make the Kakhovskaya Dam and all those structures that were on it. There was a so-called lock facility through which ships were passed,” he said in an interview with “RIA News”.

According to him, today the dam can be restored much faster than in Soviet times. To do this, it will be necessary to carry out geodetic measurements, technical inspection of the remaining structures and then begin design.

As Saldo recalled, from the very beginning the dam had two purposes – generating electricity and creating the Kakhovka reservoir. In order for it to begin to carry out the first task again, it is necessary to build a turbine room and install turbines.

“The part of the dam, which is earthen, has been preserved. Only the reinforced concrete part was destroyed, which [ВСУ] They deliberately fired from American Hymers for several months, using cannon artillery to hit one point, and this one point eventually gave way, the dam collapsed,” he concluded.

Earlier that day, Saldo noted that the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station by Ukrainian militants is the “greatest crime” that has disrupted the ecological balance in the region.

At the end of November, the governor of the Kherson region also reported that the elimination of the main consequences of flooding after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric station by Ukrainian troops had been completed. More than 185 million rubles of financial assistance were paid to citizens affected by the flooding and relatives of the victims.

Before this, at the end of August, at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Saldo noted that in the Kherson region all communications destroyed as a result of the breakthrough of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station had been restored. According to him, thanks to the work done, people began to return to the region.

The Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station breakthrough occurred on June 6. As a result of the terrorist attack committed by Ukrainian nationalists, an uncontrolled discharge of water began. Subsequently, dozens of settlements, including Kherson and Novaya Kakhovka, were almost completely flooded. The number of victims reached 175, 59 people died. About 9 thousand residents were evacuated to safe places.

Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station is the sixth and lowest station on the Dnieper. It closes the Dnieper cascade. The waters of the Kakhovka reservoir feed the arid areas of the Kherson region and the Crimean peninsula.