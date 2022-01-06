While some voters cheered this proposal, others criticized his populist platform. Lee Jae-myung, the flag bearer of the Democratic Party of South Korea, made this pledge, saying that nearly 10 million people suffer from hair loss, but many of them resort to buying medicines from abroad or taking prostate medicines as an alternative due to the high cost of treatment, according to “Reuters”.

The proposal sparked stormy responses from some, and many circulated a fake, 15-second video clip in the form of a commercial about hair loss, in which he appears to me addressing voters as the best candidate for “your hair”.

“Let’s plant Lee Jae Myung for us,” read a comment on social media.

At a meeting organized by Lee’s party on Wednesday night with voters suffering from hair loss, Jeong Da-eun, a Korean mother of two, said she has given up medical treatment, which requires four million won ($3,325) in six months, and has resorted to using an excellent shampoo to wash hair and get good nutrition.

But Lee’s pledge has drawn criticism from others, with the opposition calling it the latest item in Lee’s populist platform.

A little-known opposition candidate, former doctor and software tycoon Ahn Cheol-soo, called the proposal irresponsible and promised to lower the price of out-of-patent drugs and fund the development of a new treatment if she wins the election.