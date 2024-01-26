Baldness | Antero Alhonen wanted his bushy hair back – A pair of pictures shows how a hair transplant can affect your appearance

Antero Alhonen started balding in his early thirties. He wanted his bushy hair back and went to Stockholm for a hair transplant. Now he tells what the eight-hour operation was like and what it took to recover from it.

Antero Alhonen is satisfied with the outcome of the operation. The pair of pictures in the story show how hair transplantation affects the appearance.

Katri Kallionpää HS

15:30 | Updated 17:33

“The first one once I was startled when I noticed that the guy looking in the mirror had strangely sparse forehead hair. I realized that my hair is starting to fall out. I was 27 at the time.”

This is what the 33-year-old communication expert from Helsinki says Antero Alhonen. After the initial shock, he began to pay more and more attention to the matter