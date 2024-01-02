Ferrari, what will 2024 be like?

There Ferrari had approached 2023 with the hope of closing the gap that separated it from Red Bull and being able to challenge Max Verstappen for the world title. That wasn't the case, given that from the first kilometers on the track it seemed clear that the men led by Christian Horner had produced a sensational single-seater, which in fact set records.

However, Red fans can recognize the goodness of Maranello's work during the season. In fact, Leclerc and Sainz seemed to be driving a car inferior to Mercedes and Aston Martin in the first races, but with consistency and the right updates the second position among the constructors was contested until the last race (then went to the Silver Arrows).

The Ferrari will unveil the new single-seater on February 13th and will once again try to aim high, with the hope of scoring more than the single victory obtained in Singapore by Carlos Sainz last year.

Baldisserri praises Verstappen

Many Prancing Horse fans will remember it fondly Luca Baldisserri, for over 20 years at Ferrari and Michael Schumacher's race engineer during the golden five-year period 2000-2004. In an interview with Leo Turrini in the columns of National newspaper, the 61 year old from Bologna analyzed the situation of the Red bike like this: “I act as a guy for Vasseur, for Leclerc, for Sainz and for everyone who works within the racing department. However they have a problem. And this problem has a name and a surname. Max Verstappen. Each generation has its symbol. Senna, Schumi, Hamilton. And now it's the Dutchman's turn. He is in the cockpit of the fastest car, but he is also the best. Led by Perez, Red Bull is less stratospheric, less distant. There is a additional difference determined by the handle. Like Schumi's Ferrari when he was at the top: only Michael knew how to make it irresistible.”