(Adnkronos) – The third edition of Fattore J, the project of Fondazione Mondo Digitale and Janssen Italia created to raise awareness of girls and boys from high schools throughout Italy on the importance of correct scientific information and on the choice of responsible behaviors for the well-being and health of all. Alessandra Baldini, medical director of Janssen Italia, takes stock of the initiative.

#Baldini #Lets #create #researchers #future