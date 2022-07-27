The earthquake you do not expect, yet in Palermo it is chaos. Silvio Baldini has submitted the resignation, also possible those of the ds Castagnini. At the base of this jolting differences with the new ownership of the City Football Group on the market maneuvers, not only regarding the reinforcements that are arriving in these days, but also regarding the contractual position of some players that are expiring. Tensions that led the Tuscan coach to leave training this morning to go and communicate his intentions in the office of Castagnini.

Clutches that at first seemed to concern the coach and the manager, who instead seem to have made a common front. Baldini and Castagnini, after having discussed at the headquarters, in fact, went to lunch together. And there the pact between the two would be born. The coach, after the promotion to Serie B, had publicly exposed himself for the confirmation of Castagnini without whom, he had said, he would not have stayed. Furthermore, after the acquisition of the club by the City, which had presented itself with a project to consolidate the category, he had stated that he wanted to aim for Serie A. In the meantime, from the market, the purchase of Brunori aside, several young prospects arrived. . The technician’s over-program this morning may have been the tip of the iceberg on the diversity of views with the company. Now it will be necessary to understand the evolution of the affair and if a mediation will be found between the parties or if we will go towards a break. Also because in four days there will be the first official engagement in the Italian Cup with Reggiana.