“We are here today with the ‘Socialized Minds’ project, strongly supported by Janssen, Johnson & Johnson’s pharmaceutical company, and created in collaboration with the Milan-Bicocca University, to continue to provide information on an extremely important topic, mental illnesses. Mental health is definitely worsening, data from the World Health Organization (WHO) clearly shows this. We must all commit and collaborate to address this situation. We are a company that has had its footprint in neuroscience for 60 years and we want to continue and form partnerships with institutions and patient associations to be able to fight together against the stigma, which is still very present. Communication is, in this sense, essential.” Alessandra Baldini, medical director of Janssen Italia, said this this morning in Milan, on the sidelines of the event dedicated to youth mental health in the social media era, organized on the occasion of World Day 2023.

“Mental distress is growing especially among young people – recalls Baldini – which is why we want to open a debate on mental health on this occasion and increase the level of awareness. We are trying not only to send the message to young people not to be afraid to talk about mental health, but we also want to talk about how they can exploit social media to help each other. You can’t always see only the negative side of social media – concluded the medical director of Janssen Italia – they are in fact very powerful platforms that they will allow us to lend a hand to many people.”