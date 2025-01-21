Barça returns to the Champions League, visiting a historic stadium (the Da Luz stadium) and with the clear intention of certifying its presence among the top eight of the competition. A victory or even a draw would ensure this privilege but, to do so, they will have to overcome a Benfica team that is in a good moment. Here my keys for this great meeting:

1. The goal and rotations

Some doubts in the eleven for tonight. In general, and taking into account that Barça enters the third consecutive week of double matches, Flick will have to apply some rotation. Of course, it will depend on the physical state of the squad but the entry of Ferran Torres up top (for Lewandowski or Lamine) and that of Frenkie De Jong for one of the three midfielders may be the most feasible moves. And then, the mystery of the goal. Because when it seemed that the coach had already opted for Iñaki Peña as the main goalkeeper, he himself opened the debate at the press conference after the Super Cup. We will see if this bet continues or if it is Szczesny who comes out in the end. Interesting clues in tonight’s eleven.

Benfica – Barça tactical key A.D.

2. Bucket, to improve the last third

The last two games have meant a step forward for the starting left-back. The match against Getafe required a lot of presence from the full-backs in the rival field and both Balde and Koundé were very good. Alejandro Balde intervened 96 times and recorded a good 88% pass reliability. But the most notable thing was his improvement in the actions in which he can help the team the most: crossing and dribbling in the end zone. Two of the four crosses he made were finished off (his average until now was only 15%) and with five out of seven dribbles he was, behind Lamine Yamal, the player who completed the most dribbles (71% success rate when his average of season is at 49%). His role can be important for the Barça team to be more efficient in positional attacks.



Benfica – Barça tact key A.D.

3. Centers ahead and underground

Benfica is the second best team in the defensive aerial game in the entire Champions League. In large part because their two center backs (Otamendi and Antonio Silva) are two magnificent defenders of the standing area. Between them they average 6.3 duels won per game in aerial disputes in their own area. So two factors will be important tonight. The first, that Lewandowski or Ferran Torres are intuitive and quick to win the finishing areas and, the second, that the centering maneuvers are difficult for their center backs. In this sense, low crosses force defenders to run towards their goal.

4. Follow the second actions

Of course, the Lisbon team has difficulties in reacting and maintaining position in the second plays. The withdrawals of the second line are not fast and they trust everything or almost everything to the defense. It will be important for the midfielders to step into the area every time Barça arrives because they may be the ones who end up finishing the play without direct opposition. An aspect to keep in mind tonight.

5. Di María, Aktürkoglu and Schjelderup

The experienced Argentine footballer Di María (36 years old) is doing very well this season. Beyond going downhill in his second season at the Portuguese club, he has become indisputable on the right wing of the attack. And not only that, he is also the footballer who generates the most and the most dangerous on Bruno Miguel’s team. With an average of 2.9 per game, he shoots the most and is the top scorer with 13 goals so far this season. Attention Kerem Aktürkoglu. The attacker, who arrived this season from Galatasary, is having a great season. He has nine goals and four assists between the domestic championship and the Champions League. Finally, we should also highlight the young Norwegian talent Andreas Schjelderup and the former Granada player Álvaro Carreras.