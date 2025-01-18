Alejandro Balde has reported racist insults from the public. In fact, the full-back could be seen talking to the referee when the first half ended. González Fuertes indicated it and activated the protocol standing at the beginning of the second half in the center of the field with his arms crossed, a gesture indicated by FIFA to denounce a serious incident. He thus warned the stadium and threatened to stop the game. «In the first part they insulted me. The referee told him and he activated the protocol. Try to forget it and that’s it. “It’s something that should not continue to happen,” explained Balde, who assured that these insults occurred in “the first half and I told the referee.” Hansi Flick He also appreciated this fact, defended his footballer and denounced him: «There is no place for insults in football or in life. These people should stay home. “You can’t be so disrespectful.”

Balde also analyzed the match: «In the end We knew where we were coming from. A complicated rival. I think a lot is happening to us this season. We played well but in the end we have to win. If you don’t win, it’s of no use. This is the line to follow. We have many chances and we have to finish them before,” said the full-back. Koundé He was visibly angry: «Very frustrated. It’s a shame about the tie. We had control of the game and on one occasion they scored a goal. “It’s a shame.” And he added: «We have had chances but we have not been successful. Uche’s possible penalty? “I’m not going to comment on anything.”

Pedri He also regretted the draw and left a clear message, that you cannot fail so much and you have to be more effective: “I think that in these games, when you already know that you are going to have few chances, you have to mark the ones you have. “When we took the lead we should have maintained that advantage and that hasn’t been the case.” And he insisted on this fact: «We knew that they were going to defend in a low block, stop the game… you know what you are coming here for on a field like this. In the end we created chances, it wasn’t a bad game at all but If you don’t score it is impossible to win».

Hansi Flick He showed himself in line with his players: «We knew that we wanted to win, we have had enough opportunities to do so and we are disappointed. You can easily see what it means to play here in Getafe. They defend very well and we have created chances but we have not been successful in front of goal. The German coach was not dissatisfied: «I think we had many chances. We have not managed to score, especially in the first half. Afterwards, as for circulation speed“I think it’s something that needs to be improved.”









Flick was impressed by Getafe’s Numantine defense and its staging: «There has been a lot of emotion in this stadium, in all the actions and contacts. I had never experienced it like this, it’s new to me. I’m not happy but I have to accept what happened today. “We have tried every way.” He valued De Jong’s minutes: “We wanted to change something with Frenkie’s entry and that’s why he came in.” And he praised Pedri for his goal assist to Koundé: «Pedri’s pass has been very goodit is one of the virtues it has”