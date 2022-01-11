After a long militancy in Moto2 that did not lead to the transition to MotoGP – touched upon in the past with Ducati and the Avintia team – Lorenzo Baldassarri has decided to change his career by opening the chapter linked to the derivatives of the series. The rider born in 1996, who grew up within the VR46 riders academy, decided to accept the offer of the Evan Bros team to race the 2022 Supersport championship on the Yamaha R6 prepared by the Italian team which has raised many riders who then moved on to Superbike.

Federico Caricasulo and Andrea Locatelli are just the latest examples and Baldassarri’s dream is follow in the footsteps of the Bergamasco, now official Yamaha Superbike rider alongside the new champion Toprak Razgatlioglu. “A new challenge awaits me in the Supersport World Championship with the Evan Bros and Yamaha team – the words of Baldassarri, winner of five races in the Moto2 class – I am very happy and motivated, so I will prepare myself as best I can to get ready at the start of the season, set for April 10th. I thank the close people who support me and the team that believes in me and that gave me this opportunity. I am sure I have been included in a very solid project with highly professional people. My main goals are to always give my best, adapt to the category as soon as possible and immediately start fighting for the positions that matter. I can’t wait to get on the saddle for the tests and I look forward to the start of the season “.

The team principal is also satisfied with Baldassarri’s signing Fabio Evangelista: “I am very satisfied to have finally completed the line-up of the team. After having ‘greeted’ Steven Odendaal, to whom I extend a special thanks and with whom we fought for the title until the penultimate round, and confirmed Peter Sebestyen, in whom I have great confidence, we were able to define the agreement with Lorenzo. I think the latter can form a very strong and enormously motivated couple together with the whole team. I only met Lorenzo personally in the last few months, and day after day I liked him more and more: I’m sure that also thanks to the familiar air that reigns within our team he will be able to demonstrate his full potential again. I want to thank Yamaha Motor Europe, who helped us in the success of the operation, and in particular Andrea Dosoli, with whom I have had a fantastic relationship for years ”.