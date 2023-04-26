Much revolves around Brahim’s future, which the Devil will try to redeem but which Madrid want to use to raise cash. The Empoli playmaker is the hottest name to replace him, while De Ketelaere won’t budge (unlike Adli)

It's quick to say "axis". And equally to underline that the relationship between Milan and Real are based on excellent foundations. But then comes the time to sit around the table, face to face, and when it comes to money the word friendship becomes a mere nuance and not the main ingredient. Especially in this historical context, especially with a financial Fair Play that has changed over time but which still needs to be taken into account, especially when a club like AC Milan sits at that table, governed by a particularly strict corporate policy on market expenses. And yet, it will necessarily be necessary to pass through Madrid to understand what will happen on the AC Milan 2023-24 three-quarters, because the bulk of the question revolves around Diaz.

Please — Brahim, as is known, is ending the second season of the two-year period on loan and his performances in recent months have brought him much more attention than in the past. The Spaniard, in addition to his indisputable technical qualities and tactical sagacity, is finding that continuity which he struggled to maintain in the past and has therefore definitively attracted the interest of the parent company and other European clubs. Also because Brahim has, among the various advantages, that of raising the yield when the stakes are also raised. Important performances and important goals in important matches. Milan would like to keep him and can exercise a right of redemption. Except that even Real seem willing to have him back with them, and in Madrid they can count on a redemption fee. So they have the final say.

Furthermore, the Diavolo is trying to lower the figure, trying to stay under 20 million, while Real is oriented towards no less than 25. Situation in those areas of the pitch in white house? Asensio (who is also a reservist) is expiring and should be renewed, and then there is Hazard. Diaz's return to base would therefore tend to be useful to resell him to the highest bidder and raise cash, considering that Real has a very controlled spending policy and a cash transfer would be definitely useful. A context in which Ancelotti did not place particular conditions on the club on having Brahim available at all costs, without considering that Carletto's permanence in Madrid is not even certain.

Diaz, for his part, would gladly stay in Milan, where he has matured and integrated very well, but we need to understand to what extent his will will be decisive. He is certainly the pivot around which the reflections of the management in the trocar area revolve, and will rotate. If there is no way to keep Diaz, the hottest name – not from today – is that of Baldanzi, who Empoli could let go for between 15 and 20 million. So in line with what the Devil would offer Real for Diaz. Baldanzi is the classic "RedBird" profile, i.e. with a decidedly interesting relationship between cost, quality and registry (20). In the background – but not so much – there is also De Ketelaere. The club's goal is to see a 2023-24 in which Charles does what he hasn't done this season, and therefore a farewell is not contemplated in the slightest, considering that it was the main dish – including 35 million bonuses – of the last transfer market summery. Just as a loan seems impractical, unlike Adli (who will leave for a season to gain experience). CDK will remain: we need to see if Diaz or maybe Baldanzi will still be with him on those turfs.

