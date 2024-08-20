Home World

The collapsed balcony of an apartment building in the Hamburg district of Langenhorn. The 27-year-old, who was initially in critical condition, did not survive. © Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

In Hamburg, a balcony on which six people are standing suddenly collapses. They all fall several meters down, one of them is critically injured. Now there is very bad news.

Hamburg – A 27-year-old man who was critically injured when a balcony was demolished in Hamburg has died. He died in hospital on Monday due to his serious injuries, police in Hamburg said. The accident happened during a furniture sale before a planned move into the apartment.

On Wednesday evening last week, the floor slab of a balcony in an apartment building in Hamburg-Langenhorn suddenly collapsed. Six people aged between 18 and 27 fell from the third floor. They had helped a friend carry the first furniture into the apartment. He wanted to move in a few days later. Two of them are still in hospital. According to a spokeswoman, their lives are not in danger.

Police continue to search for reason for demolition

It is still unclear why the balcony’s base plate broke and the balcony fell down 90 degrees. “The investigations by the responsible State Criminal Police Office for the Northern Region into the circumstances of the balcony’s demolition are ongoing,” it said. It is also being investigated whether there was any criminal conduct. This could be construction defects or a dilapidated building.

A structural engineer had examined the building after the accident. In the interests of preventing danger, all residents were temporarily banned from entering all balconies of the building complex. dpa