Six people were injured when a balcony collapsed in Hamburg. (Symbolic image) © Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Six people fall from a balcony in Hamburg when it gives way beneath them. One man fights for his life. Are there any clues yet as to how the accident could have happened?

Hamburg – Six people were injured in Hamburg this evening when a balcony fell. A man aged around 30 suffered life-threatening injuries, said a fire department spokesman. Two other people were moderately injured and three were slightly injured.

The accident in the Langenhorn district occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. It is still unclear how it happened. The balcony was on the third floor of an apartment building from the 1960s or 1970s. It was not completely supported downwards, but rather folded forwards by 90 degrees and was still hanging on the building facade.

All six people on the balcony, five men and one woman, fell to the ground. They were taken to hospital. The apartments on the affected side of the building have been evacuated, said the fireman. Structural engineers must now check how to proceed. dpa