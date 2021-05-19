In Astrakhan, a brick balcony laying fell from a height of 9-10 floors onto a man passing by. Reported on Wednesday, May 19, REN TV…

The footage published on the Web shows a passer-by trying to help the victim to get up, but he cannot get up. Collapsed bricks are visible near the scene of the incident, as well as partially destroyed brickwork.

According to eyewitnesses, in the center of Astrakhan at the intersection of Kirov and Chelyuskintsev streets, a structure for the repair of the facade also collapsed. As a result of the incident, several cars were damaged at once.

The incident took place in the midst of a sandstorm raging in the city. As reported Astrakhan 24, such a natural phenomenon is not uncommon for the city, however, wind gusts currently reach up to 15-20 m / s. At the same time, the entire city is immersed in an orange-red smog.

On the night of May 19, several cars were damaged during a thunderstorm in Lipetsk. The wind speed reached 15 m / s, 2.9 mm of precipitation fell.

On April 24, in Izhevsk, the balcony cladding fell on two girls as they entered the store.