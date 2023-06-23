In Moscow, on Krivokolenny Lane, a balcony collapsed on a car during the restoration of a house

In Moscow, on Krivokolenny Lane, a balcony collapsed on a car parked next to the house. The aftermath of the incident was caught on video posted by Telegram-channel “News of Moscow”.

Part of the building in the center of the capital collapsed during the restoration of the building. In “Evening Moscow” clarifiedthat a fallen concrete slab damaged two Toyota and Mercedes cars at once. The design did not hurt people. City emergency services are on the scene.

Earlier in St. Petersburg, the facade of the building of the former Plant named after N.G. Kozitsky on the 7th line of Vasilyevsky Island. The structure collapsed during the demolition and collapsed onto the roadway, breaking through the construction fences. On the site of the building built in 1988, the Red Arrow company is going to build the Regenbogen residential complex.