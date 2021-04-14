“My father never watches the games of the Athletic on television ”, a friend confessed to me one day, over coffee. “He would like nothing more, but he doesn’t dare. Many years ago he was watching one and he yelled at the television protesting a play. And you won’t believe me, but just then the device exploded. Since then, he has been convinced that it was his enthusiasm that caused the incident, so when Athletic plays, he secludes himself in his room. You don’t even hear it on the radio. Of course, as soon as it ends, ask the result ”.

I remembered this episode the other day when another friend distinguished between the fans who cheer and those who watch the games in silence. My colleague argued that the true fan is the first, while the second would do better to go to the movies. I rebutted him. I said that the types of fans are as varied as those of the people. Some are explosions of joy and fury and others carry the procession inside, so much so that even the events of their team cause them an ulcer or a heart attack. I told him the story of the old man Casale from Fontanarrosa and also that of my friend’s father. Sometimes the procession goes very, very inside.

In these times of forced isolation, we are all fans of privacy. When i walk by Bilbao and I see the balconies decorated with red and white flags and I think of the final on Saturday, I tell myself that if we win, we will experience implosions of joy. I don’t know to what extent it will manifest outward, but I know that the hearts of our people are going to explode with sheer happiness. Ah! These are fucked up times. But we should not be confused: just as not visiting our parents has been all this year a gesture of love, not taking streets, not celebrating in groups, not melting into hugs with strangers, it is a way of showing affection to our club, respect to our colors. Because behind those decorated balconies are the houses of our parents. Because being from Athletic is a way of being in the world.