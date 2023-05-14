About 13 balconies of a residential building in Belém, capital of Pará, collapsed this Saturday morning, the 13th, scaring residents of the city. There are no reports of injuries, according to the state government. The collapse occurred in the Cristo Rei Building, located on Mundurucus Street, between Generalissimo Deodoro Avenue and Travessa Quintino Bocaiúva, in the Cremação neighborhood. The building was evacuated after the accident.

From the images released on social networks shortly after the incident, it can be seen that all the balconies on the left side of the building’s facade collapsed. Those on the right face were apparently not affected.

In video of the wreckage on the sidewalk, it is possible to observe at least one fire focus. The collapse affected the street’s power poles. It is still not known what started the accident, but the cause is investigated by the state government.

On social media, the mayor of Belém, Edmilson Rodrigues (PSOL), spoke about the collapse. “Everyone is watching the collapse of the balconies of a building, which are already a few decades old,” he said in a post in the early afternoon. “I want to sympathize with the tenants.”

The mayor said he ordered the Civil Defense to go to the site to check the structural conditions of the building and whether there is any other risk of collapse.

According to him, the Executive Superintendence of Urban Mobility (Semob) of Belém isolated the area as a security measure. “I ask that vehicle drivers and pedestrians avoid transiting through the place while there is still no more information”, said Rodrigues.

The Military Fire Department of Pará and the State Coordination of Civil Defense report that there were no records of victims, only material damage. At least two vehicles were mobilized to respond to the occurrence.

The entire building was evacuated and preventively interdicted, pending a more detailed inspection. “We are doing a preliminary survey of the structure of the building to find out if it was shaken, if there are cracks or loose tiles”, explained the president of the Municipal Civil Defense, Claudionor Corrêa.

Firefighters rescued a cat from the wreckage, according to videos posted on social media.

The Scientific Police of Pará reported that the Applied Engineering Nucleus was called in to deal with the case. “The forensic team used a drone to capture images, which will help prepare the report that points out the dynamics and causes of the collapse,” he said.