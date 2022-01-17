Starting this month, entrepreneurs from 11 states will be able to open a company without leaving home, just by filling out a digital form. Over , Balcão Único is now available at the Boards of Trade in Alagoas, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Paraíba, Rio Grande do Norte, Sergipe and Tocantins. Last week, the technology was implemented by the Trade Boards of Maranhão, Paraná, Piauí and Rondônia.

With the expansion, the number of units of the Federation benefited by Balcão Único increases to 17. The tool was already available in Bahia, Distrito Federal, Pará, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo.

Balcão Único unifies the data between the bodies of the Union, states and municipalities for the opening of companies. According to the Ministry of Economy, which developed the project, the solution reduces bureaucracy in starting a business, by allowing the entrepreneur to avoid travel and send documents to a single place.

Through the Balcão Único, citizens only need to fill out a single digital form to register the company and obtain the number of the National Registry of Legal Entities (CNPJ). The system avoids duplication of information, reduces errors in filling in the data and speeds up the opening of companies.

According to the Special Secretariat for Debureaucratization, Management and Digital Government of the Ministry of Economy, the average time for the reopening of companies in Brazil has dropped to less than two days, against five days recorded at the beginning of 2019. across the country by the end of the year.

In addition to the Special Secretariat for Debureaucratization, Management and Digital Government, teams from the Federal Revenue Service, the Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Enterprises (Sebrae) and the Special Secretariat for Modernization of the State of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic participated in the project.

Electronic signature

Another solution that facilitates the opening of companies, the electronic signature of Portal Gov.br can be used in 24 Boards of Trade in the country. The technology allows citizens to sign documents electronically, without signature recognition or acquisition of a digital certificate, when interacting with public bodies.

regulated by Law 14,063, of 2020, the electronic signature is available to those who have a silver or gold identification level on the Gov.br Portal. This level of identification requires facial validation by the Gov.br application or the linking of the portal login with a bank account of the following accredited banks: Banco do Brasil, Caixa, Sicoob, Bradesco, Santander, BRB and Banrisul.

