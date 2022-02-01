In Xolos Femenil they are already beginning to prepare for life without Itzel González, as we remember that the border goalkeeper was signed by Sevilla where she will begin her European journey after becoming the second goalkeeper in the league to emigrate to the Old Continent after Cecilia Santiago having emigrated to PSV from the Netherlands after his championship with America.
Of course, the departure of Itzel González left an important gap in the team, because more than being the team’s starting goalkeeper, she was one of the leaders on the field, her authority, experience and skill made her a very strong link in the squad. and although the goal is in good hands with Alejandra Gutiérrez, former goalkeeper champion with Tigres Femenil and the 17-year-old Samantha Meza who was barely registered with the team, in Tijuana they were very clear that they had to strengthen the area even more.
This is how the border team registered in its ranks the veteran royal goalkeeper Balbina Treviño, a well-known name for many within the league, as we remember that Balbina had an outstanding tournament in Necaxa, specifically the 2019 Apertura where she managed to play 15 games and become a figure of a Centellas team that suffered a lot during the contest.
Thanks to that, it was that the Rayadas de Monterrey, who precisely took the title of the Apertura 2019, became interested in Balbina and signed her for the Clausura 2020. In turn, fulfilling the royal goalkeeper’s dream of defending the blue and white colors. Well, Balbina is openly a fan of Monterrey.
Unfortunately, luck did not smile on Treviño, because the Clausura 2020 is when the pandemic begins and the tournament was canceled when it barely added one game played.
Balbina left the ranks of Rayadas in the face of the return of Mexican women’s soccer for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021 until now that in 2022, at 39 years old, she will seek one last revenge in the Liga MX Femenil with the Xolos Femenil team led by Fabiola Vargas.
#Balbina #Treviño #returns #Liga #Femenil
Leave a Reply