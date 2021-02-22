State Duma Deputy Ruslan Balbek, commenting on the statements of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) that allegedly some agent of Russian intelligence wanted to get the technical documentation for the development of the tank “Oplot”, said that the SBU ascribes nonexistent feats to itself. This is reported on February 22 by “RIA News“.

According to him, Ukraine in tank building remained in yesterday, while Russia stepped into tomorrow. “The limousine manufacturer won’t be interested in blueprints for a mossy model,” he drew an analogy.

According to the deputy, the Ukrainian tank “Oplot” is not listed on the high-tech weapons markets and has not been tested in battles.

As Balbek concluded, the SBU most likely attributed to itself non-existent feats.

Earlier in February, the SBU website reported that counterintelligence had detained a “Russian intelligence agent” who was trying to hand over blueprints for a “secret” T-84BM Oplot tank. The counterintelligence service of Ukraine believes that the Ukrainian allegedly recruited by representatives of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces wanted to get the technical documentation for the development and production of the tank.

A criminal case was opened against the detainee under Part 1 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (“High treason”).