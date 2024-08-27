Balatro, the acclaimed poker-themed rogue-like that continues to haunt my dreams, has just released a free update for PC and consoles introducing a bunch of cosmetic cameos from the likes of The Witcher, Vampire Survivors, Dave the Diver, and Among Us .

Balatro’s Friends of Jimbo update, as it’s officially known, is available now and gives player the option to swap out the game’s usual Kings, Queens, and Jacks with characters from the aforementioned series. So if you’d like to spice up a run with a beaming Jaskier or a vampire from the infamously vampire-free Vampire Survivors, today’s your lucky day.

In a Post shared on Steamdeveloper LocalThunk explained Friends of Jimbo is the second of three big Balatro announcements due this summer, with the first being the recent news of a free major gameplay update – promising “new ideas and strategies” – that’s currently due next year.

As to what the final reveal in LocalThunk’s “Three-of-a-Kind of Surprises” campaign will be, that remains to be seen, but expect the announcement to happen before September concludes.

And if you've yet to play Balatro, Christian Donlan had good things to say about its rogue-like spin on poker in his four star review earlier this year, calling it, "So striking and so brilliantly constructed."