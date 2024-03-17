LocalThunk has released a new update for Balatro. It is about theupdate 1.03 which deals with solving various problems in the game. It does not introduce new content.
There list of fixes is made up as follows:
- Makes The Arm boss less evil (cannot downgrade combo below level 1)
- Fixed a bug where returning to the main menu when unlocking a trophy would sometimes crash the game.
- Fixed a bug where the upgrade/seal in the standard pack was not tied to the Ante in the seeded game.
- Fixed various grammar/nomenclature issues with Jokers [inglese].
- Fixed bug where Black Hole/Soul would not appear based on Ante
- Changed the text of the Foil, Holographic, Polychrome, Negative labels to be clearer on their effect.
- Fixed the bug where Chicot, when disabling the Manacle, would not draw a card to fill the empty space in his hand.
- Fixed an issue where destroying a non-glass card with the Hangman would cause a message under the Glass Joker.
- Fixed Raised Fist not triggering in the correct order with face cards and tens
- Corrected the wording of the challenge “all Jokers are eternal”.
- Fixed the “Mid Stakes” achievement being unlocked with the Blue bet instead of the Black bet.
- Fixed controller mapping when selecting hand, now possible to swipe between right and left hand when selecting cards.
- Fixed bug where “high score” text was behind some UI elements
- Fixed a bug where future skip tag popups were behind some UI elements
- Fixed an issue where Perkeo copying some tarot/spooky cards would cause a crash (WoF and Ectoplasm).
- Fixed a bug where erosion could not be eternal
Our review of Balatro
In our review of Balatro we explained to you that “Balatro is a Poker inspired roguelite which we cannot help but recommend to lovers of the genre. Full of content and challenges to complete, it has dynamic gameplay, more strategic than you might think for a game also based on luck, and a pleasant, albeit somewhat repetitive, aesthetic. From time to time bad luck gets the better of you and you have to accept that, but this will make us want to play one more game.”
#Balatro #update #fixes #bugs
